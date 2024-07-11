Harper Beckham's unique 'birthday cake' for 13th celebrations revealed

Harper Beckham entered her teenage years on Wednesday, bringing in the celebration with a unique sweet treat: a tiered donut creation topped with candles counting her 13 years of life.

Her mother, Victoria, posted the gorgeous pic of Harper and her 'cake' to her Instagram story, showcasing her daughter in a white floral dress with her long blonde hair cascading down her shoulders.

Harper topped the look off with a delicate bracelet and a fresh white manicure to match her dress, proving she is a budding fashionista like her designer mother. Victoria captioned the shot, "Happy birthday Harper Seven!!!!".

Victoria Beckham shares adorbale clips of daughter Harper to mark her 13th birthday

She followed that with a sweet pic of Harper cuddling up to her dad; she is the spitting image of David, sharing his strong brows and adorable dimples.

The proud parents graced their only daughter with a slew of social media love on her special day. David posted an Instagram reel filled with photos of the teen throughout the years; the video saw Harper in ballet class, playing soccer alongside her dad, and singing at the top of her lungs at the Harry Styles Love on Tour show, amongst other sweet moments throughout her life.

© Instagram Harper cuddles up to dad David on her birthday

David accompanied the post with an adoring caption: "Happy 13th Birthday to my beautiful little girl. Daddy is so proud of you, you have grown up to be a kind, generous & a beautiful young lady with the most amazing heart & the most amazing smile that we all love so so much."

"Always be the beautiful person that you are Harper Seven your [sic] my world," he gushed.

Posh Spice also heaped praise on Harper, posting the same reel on Instagram highlighting her daughter's best moments and captioning it, "Happy Birthday to my best friend. You are sweet and kind and your smile warms our hearts every day."

"You really are our everything Harper Seven and we are so proud of the happy, beautiful, talented young lady you are becoming," she continued. "We love you so so much. Kisses."

© Instagram Harper poses with her unique birthday treat

The fashion designer's friends descended into her comments section to send their birthday wishes to Harper, and she was not short on love on her special day.

Victoria's old bandmate, Emma Bunton, commented, "Happy birthday Harper, we love you to bits. Xx", and Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful Harper! We love you so much!".

© Getty Harper Beckham and dad David at the Burberry show in 2015

Kim Kardashian herself even sent her birthday wishes, and Yolanda Hadid, former Real Housewife and mother to supermodels Gigi and Bella, commented, "Happy birthday Harper".

The Beckhams welcomed their youngest member on July 10, 2011, and shared their excitement at their new addition with a post on David's Facebook page. He wrote, "I am so proud and excited to announce the birth of our daughter Harper Seven Beckham."

© Getty Images Harper with her parents David and Victoria

"She weighed a healthy 7 lbs 10 oz and arrived at 7:55 this morning, here in LA. Victoria is doing really well and her brothers are delighted to have a baby sister xx".

In another post, the soccer legend wrote, "Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz are excited to welcome their new baby sister to the family."

Harper's three older brothers, Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19, also featured in some sweet social media shots of the family for her birthday.