Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello look loved-up in Miami during night out with her parents

Hollywood's hot new couple Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello looked very cosy indeed when they stepped out for the night in Miami Beach on Saturday.



VIEW GALLERY



Sofia and Joe enjoyed a night out with the actress's parents



The couple, who arrived in Miami on Thursday, were spotted holding hands as they headed to trendy Japanese restaurant Makota at Bal Harbour shops.

It seems that after dating for a few weeks the pair are getting serious – they were joined at dinner by Sofia's parents. The actress is said to have invited her new beau to Florida so he could meet her family for the first time.







Sofia and Joe were first introduced at the White House Correspondents' dinner in May, but the 42-year-old actress was engaged to



"We have been having too many problems with figuring out how to spend time together," said Sofia as she announced the news to her fans. "Because of my work and now his, it's been getting worse and worse."



Following Sofia's split, it seems that romance began to blossom between the comedy star and Joe. "It's very, very new," one insider confirmed to Us Weekly. "They're having fun and getting to know each other."

VIEW GALLERY



The couple met in May but their romance only blossomed after Sofia's engagement ended

The True Blood actor had recently admitted that Sofia was his ideal woman. "She's got the curves, she's got a beautiful face, beautiful hair, just gorgeous," he told People. "Naturally beautiful. She's feisty." The 37-year-old travelled to New Orleans to visit the actress over the American Independence Day 4 July holidays, while she was filming Don't Mess With Texas with

Wearing a plunging blue-and-white patterned maxi dress, he Colombian beauty was all smiles and looked very relaxed she chatted and laughed with friends.Sofia and Joe were first introduced at the White House Correspondents' dinner in May, but the 42-year-old actress was engaged to Nick Loeb at the time. However, a few weeks later the Modern Family star announced their decision to call off their plans to marry."We have been having too many problems with figuring out how to spend time together," said Sofia as she announced the news to her fans. "Because of my work and now his, it's been getting worse and worse."Following Sofia's split, it seems that romance began to blossom between the comedy star and Joe. "It's very, very new," one insider confirmed to Us Weekly. "."The True Blood actor had recently admitted that Sofia was his ideal woman. "," he told People. "Naturally beautiful. She's feisty." The 37-year-old travelled to New Orleans to visit the actress over the American Independence Day 4 July holidays, while she was filming Don't Mess With Texas with Reese Witherspoon

Another insider told Us Weekly, "Sofia is Joe's dream girl. He's been smitten with her for years. He's always had a huge crush on her. Things are going well for them so far."