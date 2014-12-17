Robin Williams' son Zak: 'I miss him all the time'

Robin Williams' son Zak has paid tribute to his late father and revealed how the family are coping following his death in August. "I miss him all the time," the 31-year-old told People magazine.



"Often I see something or if I'm watching a film, I think, 'Oh, man, he would have appreciated this' or 'He would have gotten a laugh out of this.'"



Speaking for himself and younger siblings Zelda and Cody, he added: "There's not a day that goes by that we don't think about our dad."

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

VIEW GALLERY

Robin Williams' son Zak has said he misses him "all the time"





Following Robin's death in August, tributes flooded in from fellow Hollywood stars and the actor's family and friends. The late actor always spent a lot of time and money supporting over 50 charities including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



Now Zak has been inspired by his father's spirit of giving back to volunteer at a local prison.



"It's through helping others that I've begun to heal," he said.



Zak previously said that "giving and spending time focusing on others", has been helping himself and his siblings get through the grieving process.



Speaking at a charity gala for the Christopher and David Reeve Foundation in November, he revealed: "We're doing okay. We're working hard to build our strength and acclimating to the new normal."

VIEW GALLERY

Robin Williams sadly died in August



Oscar-winning actor Robin Williams was found dead at his California home on 11 August. The Mrs. Doubtfire star was remembered in a private funeral, but also in the public sphere, with Billy commemorating his friend at this year's Emmy Awards. Robin was remembered in the "In Memoriam" segment, which commemorates late actors who have contributed greatly to television.



Billy, who spoke about the love and impact Robin had on his fans, was the "perfect choice" for the speech, said Emmy producer Don Mischer.