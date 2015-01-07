Lewis Hamilton celebrates turning 30

Happy birthday, Lewis Hamilton! As the British F1 champion celebrates turning 30, HELLO! Online takes a look at what the stars have in store for Lewis, and you…



'Who put the bomp, in the bomp bah bomp bah bomp? Who put the ram, in the rama lama ding dong?' It's 54 years since Barry Mann and Gerry Goffin first set this question to music, and we are still no closer to an answer. Indeed, some seem to think that it was Goffin and Mann themselves. It wasn't. But there is a lesson to be learned here about what happens to people who 'take ownership' of particular questions. Today, it may not be obvious who is to blame for a problem but that doesn't mean you should blame yourself!

Lewis Hamilton always wanted to become a Formula One champion - his father bought him his first go-kart at the age of six and by the age of eight Lewis was winning class championships.



At the age of ten, Lewis reportedly approached McLaren F1 team boss Ron Dennis for an autograph, and told him: "Hi. I'm Lewis Hamilton. I won the British Championship and one day I want to be racing your cars."



Although Ron told Lewis to call him in nine years, Ron called Lewis in 1998 and signed him to McLaren's Driver Development Program.



By 2007, Lewis found himself as a new McLaren F1 driver, and in his first race ever finished on the podium in third, but by the end of the 2008 season, Lewis found himself as the youngest driver to ever win the F1 championship.



The following years saw Lewis remain at the top of his game, and in 2014 he won the F1 championship for the second time - becoming only the fourth British driver to do so and the first in 43 years.



Off the track, Lewis has found personal happiness with former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger.



The pair began their on-off romance back in 2007 and are clearly very much in love. They are supportive of each other's careers too, with Nicole kissing her star winner on the helmet as he won the 2014 championship, and Lewis standing by Nicole's side backstage after her triumphant debut in the West End show Cats.



In 2009, Lewis was awarded by MBE by the Queen.