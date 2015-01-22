Lindsay Lohan hospitalised after contracting untreatable virus

Lindsay Lohan had a brief stint in a London hospital this week, reportedly in connection with a virus she contracted while on holiday in French Polynesia in December. According to reports, the actress had to be admitted to the King Edward VII hospital on Wednesday, but has since been released.



TMZ reports that Lindsay was suffering from a high fever and "unbearable" joint pain when she arrived at the hospital. Doctors have reportedly referred her to a specialist to manage her symptoms, and in addition mum Dina Lohan is believed to be flying over to the UK to help look after her.

Lindsay confirmed on Twitter shortly after Christmas that she had contracted chikungunya. The virus is transmitted by mosquitoes and causes fever and sever join pain, according to the World Health Organisation. There is no treatment for chikungunya, but it is rarely fatal.



An insider told E! News, "The doctors told her it could take six months to a year for the virus to clear up. She has good days and bad. Right now, she's not doing so well."



Lindsay has remained in good spirits despite the illness. "In good faith with good people," she captioned an Instagram photo on 29 December. "I refuse to let a virus affect my peaceful vacation."





The actress is currently in London, performing on stage in Speed The Plow. She has occupied much of her free time doing volunteering work in the community – her latest tweet, on Wednesday, referred to CSV Positive Futures, the youth-volunteer project for 13-25-year-olds with which she is affiliated.