Lindsay Lohan is covered in tattoos in stunning new selfie

All hail the return of Lindsay Lohan! The former child actress is back filming a sequel to her hit comedy Freaky Friday – and she has never looked more gorgeous.

The mom-of-one shared a stunning selfie with fans, a day after the news of the sequel was announced, and Lindsay was radiating joy, as she showed off her tattoos.

With one arm above her head, Lindsay's right arm could be seen adorned with calligraphy on her forearm, and two red triangles interlocked on her upper arm with more text. Wearing a blue and white floral outfit with a high neckline, it highlighted her shoulders and arms, and it was clear Lindsay was loving the light in the room as it hit her face perfectly to spotlight her features.

© Instagram Lindsay Lohan shares gorgeous new selfie

The 37-year-old captioned the post with two butterfly emojis and a heart emoji, and fans were quick to share their love, with one writing: "You look incredible!! I’m so happy for you and can’t wait for the Freaky Friday sequel!! Thank you so much for making it possible!! It was one of the movies that made me the big fan of you I am now!!"

In 2022 Lindsay admitted that both she and Jamie Lee Curtis were open to the idea of a sequel to their hit 2003 film which follows a mom, Tess Coleman, and daughter Anna who swap bodies and are forced to learn more about each other's lives.

© Disney Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan on set of Freaky Friday 2

Disney has not yet announced plot details but it has begun filming and will release in 2025 theatrically. "The Colemans are back and coming to theaters in 2025! The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production!" Disney shared.

NCIS star Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao will all return alongside new cast members Julia Butters, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Sophia Hammons.

© Instagram Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas married in 2022

Lindsay was an icon of the early 2000s and has returned to the spotlight in recent years after escaping the paparazzi and living in Europe.

In 2022 she married her longtime partner Badar Shammas and they welcomed their son Luai in 2023.

© Instagram Lindsay welcomed her son in 2023

Speaking to HELLO! exclusively in March 2024 at a Clarins' event, held in a private residence in the celebrity-enclave of Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, Lindsay admitted that her Irish Wish co-star Jane Seymour had given her great advice: "She told me, 'You always have to remember to just always put you first.'"

When asked if that was a piece of advice she had taken to heart, she joked: "Definitely, especially being a mother."

She then shared he was "doing great".