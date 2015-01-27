Eddie Redmayne reveals how wife is keeping him grounded ahead of Oscars

Eddie Redmayne might be the toast of Hollywood, with success on the awards circuit and a best actor Oscar nomination – but it's business as usual when it comes to his home life. The Theory of Everything star spoke this week about how his new wife Hannah Bagshawe is keeping him grounded amid all the Academy Award excitement.



"There was a moment yesterday where I was in rehearsal and my wife was calling me because our dishwasher broke down," Eddie, 33, told E! News this week. "So, in the process of trying to focus on my craft, I was dealing with the blocked pipes."

CLICK ON PHOTO TO ENLARGE

VIEW GALLERY

Eddie Redmayne's wife Hannah has been keeping him grounded





The star recently started work on his new project, rehearsing for upcoming film The Danish Girl.



"I haven't worked since The Theory of Everything, so it's good to go back and remind myself this is what I do," the star said of his new project, in which he plays Lili Elbe, the first transgender woman.



Focusing on the new film has also provided a welcome distraction from Eddie ahead of the Oscars on 22nd February. "To be honest I'm prepping a new film and I'm in rehearsals," he told InStyle when asked about the upcoming ceremony.



"This journey has been extraordinary for me, but I have to sort of remind myself to go back to the work and what I'm doing so that my mind will stay occupied."



He was also asked how it felt to win on the awards circuit – Eddie has received a Golden Globe and a SAG award for his portrayal of Stephen Hawking.



"I wish I could articulate it," he said. "I describe it as like a white noise of euphoria. I can't really articulate how it feels, but it's a very wonderful sensation. It's wonderful promoting a film like The Theory of Everything that you care about and are passionate about. Being recognised by your peers is just beyond extraordinary."