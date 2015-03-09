Cheryl Fernandez-Versini's husband Jean-Bernard complains about lack of airplay for her new single

It seems Cheryl Fernandez-Versini can always count on her husband Jean-Bernard for support with her career. The French restaurateur took to Instagram over the weekend to complain about a lack of airplay for Cheryl's latest single Only Human.

He also criticised Cheryl's record label Universal for not giving enough support to the track, which is due for release on 22 March.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Jean-Bernard wrote: "I would like an answer on how come people don't push people who deserve it.

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini's husband Jean-Bernard has showed his support to her solo career

"How come somebody as exceptional as my wife has to fight for being the best and even her own management, label and people that decide who goes on radio don't move their a****?"

The 33-year-old went on to describe his wife as "inspirational", before calling out Cheryl's friend Marvin Humes for not playing her track enough on his Capital FM radio show.

"Same goes for Capital. Marvin is a great DJ but I am surprised I don't hear more Only Human remix when it's amazing."

Jean-Bernard also encouraged Cheryl's fans to petition her record label, telling them: "You should be entitled to listen to what you want and enjoy what you wish."

VIEW GALLERY

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini married Jean-Bernard in July

Cheryl and Jean-Bernard have been inseparable since they tied the knot in July following a whirlwind romance. The proud husband often joined his wife backstage at the live X Factor shows and accompanied her on a trip to Paris in January.

Despite Jean-Bernard's claims that Cheryl is receiving a lack of support for her most recent single, the 31-year-old has achieved great success in her solo career and made chart history in November after becoming the first British female solo artist to have five number one singles in the UK.

More recently the I Don't Care singer has been making headlines for her dramatic new hair style, after she cut her trademark long brunette locks into a 1970s-inspired crop.