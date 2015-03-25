Miranda Kerr compares herself to Dirty Dancing star in Instagram post

Miranda Kerr showed off her playful side when she compared herself to Dirty Dancing character Baby on Tuesday. The supermodel shared a snap of herself pouting while clutching a watermelon in a reference to the iconic eighties film.

"I carried a watermelon #DirtyDancing," she captioned the image, referring to one of the 1987 film's most memorable lines.

The 31-year-old has previously said she tries to maintain a sense of humour about life due to the pressures of the modelling industry.

I carried a watermelon #DirtyDancing 💋🍉❤️ A photo posted by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Mar 24, 2015 at 3:53pm PDT

"I have to approach my career with a wink," she told Harper's Bazaar. "Otherwise you can be really self-critical, because there's always someone else. I've struggled with that. The perception is that I have it all. But in the modelling industry – and I've been in the industry since I was 13 – it's not all what it appears to be. People don't realise that."

Another thing that Miranda often has to deal with is speculation about her personal life. The mother-of-one has stayed quiet amidst recent rumours that she has rekindled her relationship with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

The couple announced they had separated in October 2013 after a six-year relationship, but have stayed close for the sake of their four-year-old son Flynn. The pair sparked speculation into the nature of their relationship in February after they were spotted leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty together.

At the end of 2014 Miranda told Elle Australia: "We both love and care about each other and genuinely want each other to be happy… we do everything to make sure our relationship is harmonious."

The Reebok ambassador was previously forced to deny rumours that she was dating Australian billionaire James Packer after they were romantically linked in the summer.

"James and I are friends, but people want to make a story, the public want to put me with someone," she said, adding: "I know the truth, I am single, and the people that are important to me know the truth."