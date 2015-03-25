Kim Kardashian keeps step-dad Bruce Jenner company at his Malibu beach home

Kim Kardashian is maintaining a close relationship with Bruce Jenner following his split from her mother Kris Jenner. The reality TV star shared a photo of the view from her step-dad's Malibu beach house on Wednesday, after watching the sunset with him the evening before.

"Sunset at Bruce's never looked so good last night," she captioned the photo.

Bruce has previously admitted to feeling lonely since moving out of the family home to Malibu following his split from Kris after 22 years of marriage. However it seems he can still count on his step-daughters for support and regular visits to his new home.

34-year-old Kim has been particularly supportive of Bruce in recent months after rumours emerged that he is transitioning to become a woman. Addressing the reports in January, Kim said: "I think Bruce is very happy, the happiest I've ever seen him."

She continued: "Of course we support Bruce 100 percent. He's our dad so we support him no matter what, and I think when the time is right, he'll talk about whatever he wants to talk about."

In a further show of solidarity, the mother-of-one wouldn't open up further on the subject, explaining that is for Bruce to do.

"I guess I'll kind of let everyone be curious and I feel like that's his journey to talk about, I just think it's his story to talk about, not really mine."

Bruce has stayed quiet after being plagued by speculation about his personal life for months. The former Olympian is reportedly filming a new reality series documenting his "journey" and is said to be planning to sit down with journalist Diane Sawyer to talk about his transition.

His 19-year-old daughter Kendall Jenner was recently forced to deny that she had spoken out about the rumoured transition, after a US magazine published false tweets claiming to be from her.

"How is it legal for someone to 'quote' someone and publish it if in fact you never said what was quoted", the model tweeted. "Shame on US Weekly for making up quotes. I NEVER said those things. I never spoke to them."