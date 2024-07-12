Priyanka Chopra, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian lead A-list arrivals at $600m lavish wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

The weekend has finally arrived when the son of India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, will marry Radhika Merchant in front of a slew of A-list stars at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

It is unsurprising that the son of a businessman worth $116 billion would have an extremely lavish wedding celebrated with five months of festivities costing an estimated $600 million culminating in the main event this weekend.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas © Getty Priyanka Chopra Jonas poses for photos Citadel star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 41, was seen looking stunning in a pale orange lehenga choli ensemble which was covered in intricate beading to create a floral pattern. She arrived on Friday wearing a chic crochet set alongside her singer husband Nick Jonas.

Nick Jonas © Getty Nick Jonas accompanied Priyanka Jonas Brothers star Nick, 31, accompanied his wife, who is one of India's highest-paid actresses, in a blush pink look.

Kim Kardashian Reality TV star and Skims founder Kim Kardashian, 42, attended wearing an incredible red look embellished with gorgeous beading. She arrived on Friday wearing a beige halterneck dress and oversized sunglasses.

Khloe Kardashian Kim's younger sister and Good American founder Khloe Kardashian, 40, was also in attendance rocking a beautiful silver and gold detailed look with layered jewels from Polki.

John Cena © Getty John Cena gestures as he arrives WWE star and actor John Cena, 47, was spotted wearing a pale blue embellished look.

Anant and Radhika's big day(s) © Getty Rihanna performed at the Ambani pre-wedding in India The happy couple, who have been dubbed the 'Windsors of India', has entered the final phase of their wedding festivities. Anant and Radhika, both 29, celebrated their love with a three-day pre-wedding event in March that saw a performance by Rihanna which reportedly set the family back $6.3 million. © Getty The Ambani home is next level March's round of celebrations was held in the family's hometown of Jamnagar in Gujarat, where the Ambani oil refinery is situated. The party, which hosted 1,200 guests including Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, began with a dinner in a bespoke glasshouse before a Moulin Rouge-themed do at their palatial home. © Getty The Ambani's traditional wedding ritual ahead of their wedding, at his residence Antilia in Mumbai

The bride and groom's fashion choices were a symbol of their wealth. The bride-to-be wore a number of bespoke looks, including two lehngas - one which was adorned with 20,000 Swarovski crystals and another that reportedly took 5,700 hours to create. © Hindustan Times Radhika and Anant pose following their engagement Meanwhile, the groom wore looks by Dolce & Gabbana outfits, his wrist adorned with a Richard Mille wristwatch, worth an estimated $1.5 million. © Getty Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant posed for a picture during their Sangeet Ceremony in Mumbai, on 5 July 5 The family then took the celebrations overseas in June when they embarked on a luxury cruise along the azure coastline of the Tyrrhenian Sea in Italy along to the French Mediterranean.

The wedding party, which included a slew of Bollywood stars, stopped off at Rome, Portofino, Genoa, and Cannes, enjoying performances from The Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli along the way. © Getty Artist Jagjot Singh Rubal paints portraits of Radhika Merchant and her fiance Anant Ambani in Amritsar According to MailOnline, the wedding is set to cost a staggering $151 million, with the catering contract alone costing $25 million. The celebrations which have been months in the making features an array of dazzling outfits, fairytale decor, and an incredible A-list guest list. The wedding has been compared to a royal wedding in terms of its opulence and sense of pageantry.

Who is the Ambani family? © Supplied The family are one of the richest in India Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Nita and Mukesh, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. Mukesh is the richest person in Asia and the 11th richest in the world, hence the incredible magnitude of the wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika. The sprawling Ambani business empire ranges from oil and telecoms to chemicals, technology, fashion, and food. Anant's older sister Isha holds the record for the previous most expensive wedding, after her $100 million 2018 nuptials to Anand Piramal, meaning the siblings will have the top two most expensive weddings ever. © Supplied Radhika posed with Anant's father Mukesh Ambani Meanwhile, the bride is the daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant.