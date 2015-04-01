Susan Boyle celebrates turning 54

Happy birthday, Susan Boyle! As the Scottish singing star celebrates turning 54, HELLO! Online takes a look at what the stars have in store for Susan and you…

This is what Susan, who is an Aries, can be expecting today:

We think we know ourselves. Then we get into situations that we didn't expect to wind up in and we discover new aspects of our own characters. We think we know each other but once again, when we are in unknown territory, we can be surprised by how much we still have to learn. You are now becoming nervous about someone's attitude. Can you trust them as much as you once thought you could? They are going through a tough time. Show them your support, not your fear. Your trust won't be misplaced.

Susan Boyle shot to fame in 2009 after her shy stage persona on Britain’s Got Talent left audiences and judges alike unprepared for the power of her rendition of I Dreamed a Dream, from the award-winning musical Les Miserables.

Within nine days of her first audition being aired, videos of Susan had been watched over 100 million times on YouTube. She immediately became a household name, and appeared on TV screens and newspapers all around the world.

Susan grew up in west Scotland, the youngest of four brothers and five sisters. She found herself unemployed for most of her life, suffering from undiagnosed Asperger's Syndrome, but found joy in singing with her local parish church.

Despite not winning the show, 54-year-old Susan went on to release her debut album I Dreamed a Dream, which became the UK’s best-selling debut album of all time.

Her success continued with her second album The Gift, and was quickly followed up by her third album release Someone to Watch Over Me.

The Queen is among her fans, and Susan performed for her Majesty and guests at a special Diamond Jubilee Celebration at Windsor Castle in 2012.

A two-time Grammy nominee, Susan embarked on her first tour in 2013, playing seven dates across the UK.

This was then expanded to include a further 19 venues throughout the country, before it was announced that at the end of 2014 Susan would play her first tour dates in America.

During her trip to the States, Susan revealed that she may have found love, admitting that she met an American doctor whilst on tour.

In an interview with The Sun, Susan said that she and the doctor were staying at the same hotel and enjoyed a romantic dinner together, during which he was the "perfect gentleman". Susan, who has no children, has also confirmed that she would love to adopt, saying: "I have so much love to give.

"I want to adopt a child who doesn't have much, who I can really give something to. We'll have to see what social services say, but it would make me so happy."