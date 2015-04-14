Ireland Baldwin checks into rehab for 'emotional trauma'

Ireland Baldwin has checked into a rehab centre. The 19-year-old, who is the daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin, said she has entered the facility to deal with "emotional trauma".

Taking to Twitter, Ireland revealed that she is staying at SOBA recovery centre, a drug and alcohol treatment facility which specialises in psychological disorders and addiction.

Ireland was rumoured to have checked into the centre for substance abuse and "intensive partying" but she denied that was the reason for her stay, writing: "Apparently I'm in rehab for intensive partying soooo I'm just going to lay pretty low for a bit and maybe get some frozen yogurt.

"I checked myself into Soba for two weeks to just get away for a little bit. I'm not much a party cat but I am here to deal with some emotional trauma and getting the intensive therapy I needed in order to recover."

The teen did not disclose what has caused her trauma, but added: "Someday I'll feel ready to share my story openly without feeling the way I do. Right now I just needed a breather.

"I needed a chance to work on myself and gather all the tools I need to overcome everything that I had been through and rid myself of all the pain I locked away in unreachable places."

Ireland ended the stream of tweets by writing, "Everyday is a blessing. You don't even know the half."

The model's rehab stay comes less than two weeks after she was admitted to Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles. Sharing pictures from the hospital, Ireland revealed that she had appendicitis and thanked her fans for the concern.

"Appendicitis swag. Thanks for all of your concern," she tweeted along with an image of herself looking downbeat sitting in a wheelchair.