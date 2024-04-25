Audrey McGraw looks sultry in unexpected, intimate performance far away from home

Audrey McGraw followed in the footsteps of mom Faith Hill and dad Tim McGraw in a surprise performance across the pond in London, England.

The 22-year-old took to the stage in an intimate gig to approximately 30 people at cutting edge venue Paper Dress Vintage in the London Borough of Hackney, HELLO! can confirm. She took to the stage with a four-piece band, and a pin could have dropped as the audience waited for her to perform.

© Taken by HELLO! Audrey performs at Paper Dress Vintage

She opted for a long, strappy black dress with an intricate back design for an sultry look, which she paired with black high heeled boots. While starting the gig with her signature black hair tied back in a low chignon, mid-way through the performance as she got into the swing of it she let her hair down - literally.

While she seemed nervous at the start, joking that the audience had paid to hear her sing as opposed to just talking, Audrey eventually brought the house down as she performed a strong selection of songs she'd written herself, some particularly close to her heart.

WATCH: Audrey McGraw rocks out at intimate performance

It was clear that she'd inherited her parents' stage presence as she grooved alongside the band, even performing a surprise rendition of "Happy Birthday" for her bassist, Ben.

Like her parents, Audrey's new music was clearly inspired by country and rock music, as she covered Linda Ronstadt's "You're No Good", describing the singer as "one of my favorite artists ever".

© Taken by HELLO! Audrey stunned in a strappy black dress

While it didn't look like members of Audrey's family, or her reported boyfriend actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, were in attendance, she seemed to have friends in the audience who came to support her.

Audrey wasn't the only performer at the event, organized by Melodaze, as British artists Natalie Lindy and Barny Fletcher also took to the stage afterwards. Following the incredible performance, it looks like the singer is heading back to the States where she's set to perform in Palm Springs, California on April 27.

© Taken by HELLO! The 22-year-old let her hair down as she got into the groove of the gig

The 22-year-old's original music can't be found on Spotify, Soundcloud or other platforms, but fans have been entranced by clips of her live performances - and her family have been super supportive.

© Taken by HELLO! The 22-year-old is taking after her parents

"Audrey, she's just so special", Tim said as he reacted to a clip of her singing. "She's such an incredible writer as well. I mean, we get to hear this whenever she's home, she'll sit on the piano. We can hear this all through the house."

"We can hear the stuff that she's writing", he revealed. "And I'm telling you, her voice and the things that she writes are just so mind blowing and deep and so special. She's a true artist with a true artist's soul."