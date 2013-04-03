Cover girl Ireland Baldwin models herself on mum Kim Basinger

Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger's daughter Ireland, 17, says her famous mother is one of the inspirations behind her modelling career.



While attending the premiere of indie film The Company You Keep, the statuesque teen, who has just been signed by IMG Models, was asked whose example she would follow in her new job.



"I have a few, one off the top of my head Miranda Kerr," she told reporters. "I look up to Kate Moss . . . and my mom of course."

VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON PHOTO FOR GALLERY





It seems that Kim, 59, who signed with Ford modelling agency at the age of 16, is an invaluable presence at her daughter's photo shoots.



"My mom's very happy she can finally give me tips," Ireland added. "She's always there, so she'll stand in the back and say, 'Turn your head this way, or do this!'"



With her 6'2" frame and Hollywood pedigree, Ireland is ready to make her mark on the modelling world.



Shortly after being signed up to New York-based IMG Models, she announced the news on Twitter saying, "I'm blessed, happy, and ready to work!" She also joined the books of Two Management, who are based in Los Angeles.



Since then, Ireland has posted a series of images on her Instagram account which show her at work on fashion sets. In one image, the teen snaps a close-up which showcases her classic beauty.

VIEW GALLERY





As well as embarking on a new career, Ireland will soon become a big sister. Her actor father Alec, 55, is expecting his second child with his yoga instructor wife Hilaria Thomas.



The couple got married in June 2012 and revealed that they were expecting in their first child together in February.



In his 2008 book Promise to Ourselves, Alec documented his struggle to stay part of Ireland's life through the seven years it took to resolve his differences with her Oscar-winning mother.



But the pair have now forged a good relationship; in June last year, Ireland accompanied Hilaria and her father to a star-studded party in New York.