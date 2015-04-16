Rebecca Adlington shares emotional wedding video

Rebecca Adlington is just weeks away from welcoming her first child with her husband Harry Needs, but the former Olympian was clearly in a reflective mood on Wednesday. The 26-year-old shared a video from her summer wedding on Twitter, telling fans she would never tire of watching it.

"Mine and Harry's wedding day was just so special and we absolutely loved it. I don't think I will ever get sick of seeing this video," she wrote.

The four-minute video gives a glimpse behind-the-scenes of the couple's special day, including the moment Rebecca walked down the aisle and came face-to-face with the emotional groom.

Rebecca Adlington and Harry Needs married in August

From getting ready to their first dance, the highlights of the couple's big day are all captured in the sweet video. Viewers also get to hear a clip of Harry's wedding speech in which he proudly tells guests: "It's not every day you get to say that you've married your idol".

Rebecca and Harry tied the knot at an idyllic rural wedding venue The Ashes in the Staffordshire countryside on 31 August. Just three months later the happy couple announced that they were expecting their first child together in an exclusive interview with HELLO!

The gold-medallist has since been keeping fans updated throughout her pregnancy, and revealed that her baby – due on 4 June – will be a girl.

In love with my @aspinaloflondon handbag, my daughter will definitely be wanting to steal this when she's older!!! #fightme #love #aspinaloflondon #7weekstogo #pregnant A photo posted by Becky Adlington (@beckadlington) on Apr 15, 2015 at 7:14am PDT

With her due date just seven weeks away Becky seems focused on remaining healthy and active, and often shares snaps of homemade meals and her pre-natal exercise routine with her 30,000 followers.

On Wednesday she showed off her growing baby bump in a photo about her new handbag, writing: "My daughter will definitely be wanting to steal this when she's older!!"

Professional swimmer Harry is also excited about becoming a dad judging by the photos he's posted to his own account, including a picture of himself holding up a baby swimsuit he'd already bought ahead of his daughter's arrival.