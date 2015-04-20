Bobby Brown tells crowd Bobbi Kristina is 'awake'

It is almost three months since Bobby Brown's daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown was discovered in an unresponsive state at her home, but the 22-year-old appears to be showing signs of recovery. The singer told an audience that his daughter was "awake" during a performance in Texas on Saturday night.

"Bobbi is awake. She's watching me," Bobby declared.

It is the first time that Bobbi is reported to have woken up since being admitted to hospital on 31 January. The 22-year-old, whose mother is the late singer Whitney Houston, has been in a coma and on life support for the last 11 weeks.

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

Bobbi Kristina Brown is said to have been taken off life support

Bobbi's aunt Tina Brown confirmed that her niece had woken up and been taken off life support on Monday.

"So many messages, sorry can't answer them all right now but I will get to them later..just allow me this time with my family," she wrote on Facebook. "Yes, she woke up and is no longer on life support!!!!! :):) God is good!! Thanks for your prayers, still a process, but she is going to be ok :)".

Bobbi Kristina was moved to an undisclosed rehabilitation centre from the Georgia hospital where she was being treated in March.

VIEW GALLERY

Bobby Brown revealed the news on Saturday

At the time Bobbi Kristina's grandmother Cissy Houston revealed there wasn't "much hope" for her recovery. Speaking during a radio interview, the 81-year-old said: "She's the same. And you know, still not a great deal of hope."

However the news is a promising sign that she is making a slow recovery after being discovered unconscious in a bathtub by a friend and her boyfriend Nick Gordon.

While Bobbi Kristina's family have been by her bedside over the last 11 weeks, her boyfriend was not permitted to visit the hospital and has since checked into rehab after being overwhelmed by the situation.

Nick is also said to be making progress after seeking professional help, with a source telling People magazine: "Nick is responding well to rehab treatment with no relapses. The quiet time is good for him. He needed it."