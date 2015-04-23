Kim Kardashian: 'I wish I had more confidence when I was younger'

Kim Kardashian is known for being outgoing and self-assured, but she hasn’t always been that way. The 34-year-old admitted that she wishes she had more confidence as a child after struggling in some social situations.

When asked by Today show host Matt Lauer what advice she'd give to her younger self, Kim replied: "I wish I had more confidence when I was younger."

The reality TV star went on to surprise the host by revealing that she used to be shy, adding: "Not really insecure, I was just really shy."

Kim Kardashian admitted she used to be shy

Kim also opened up about her first love, admitting that she didn't know as much about love as she thought she did.

"You think you know so much about love when you're really young and you look back later and probably realise it is not what you thought it was."

The mother-of-one was interviewed on the show as part of a discussion with some of TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People. Kim was joined on the list by her husband Kanye West, and the pair pulled out all the stops to attend the star-studded gala in honour of the list's release.

#ivegotaselfieforeveryoccasion 🍃🌿 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 22, 2015 at 8:09pm PDT

It was a big night for Kim, who landed a place on the annual list after receiving praise from fellow female mogul Martha Stewart for her "energy, sexuality, drama, determination, impetuousness and happiness."

Despite being shy as a child, Kim is no longer lacking in confidence and posted a photo of herself in a bikini on Instagram to mark Earth Day on Wednesday. The picture was taken from her new book Selfish, a publication dedicated to her unseen selfies, which is due for release in May.

"In honor of Earth Day here is my best plant selfie from my new book #Selfish coming out May 5th! #Ivegotaselfieforeveryoccasion," she wrote.