Mila Kunis responds to chicken theft claims in funny video

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have found an amusing way to respond to accusations that the actress stole her friend's pet chicken when she was a child. Reports surfaced earlier this week claiming that Mila was being sued for the emotional distress she caused to supposed pal Kristina Karo.

Posting a video on live streaming app Meerkat, of which Ashton is an investor, the couple showed their sarcastic sense of humour.

Ashton kicked off the video by pointing out the discrepancies in Kristina's story, which state that Kristina would have been a newborn when the incident happened decades ago.

Mila Kunis was reportedly sued for causing emotional distress to her childhood friend after stealing her pet chicken

"Let's just get this clear," said Ashton, addressing his girlfriend Mila. "You stole a chicken from a one-month-old child who spoke to you in an entire conversation? It's just shocking to me."

He reiterated: "A girl in Ukraine speaking in English at one month? This is the smartest girl I've ever heard of."

According to TMZ, Kristina claimed that she and Mila were inseparable growing up, but that the Black Swan star became envious of her pet chicken.

Kristina, who is releasing a new music video, moved to Los Angeles in the hope of pursuing a pop career, but living in close proximity to the Hollywood star has "brought back bad memories". The hopeful star now needs a fresh round of therapy and wants compensation, the report added.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher laughed off the reports, claiming the "friend" would have been one-month-old at the time

Addressing this part of the story, Ashton went on: "So this girl has a music video coming out at the same time she's suing you for $5,000 (around £3,330) for the stolen chicken when she was one-month-old and you were seven?"

Mila revealed her side of the story, saying: "I was devastated. I was dumbfounded. I was like, which chicken did I steal? I was obviously in the village when I stole these chickens so I apologise to this woman who may or may not have been a month old."

The new mum, who welcomed her baby daughter Wyatt with Ashton six months ago, added that she wanted to counter sue Kristina. "I would like to launch a counter $5,000 lawsuit for making me watch that music video," she joked. "My body hurts. My eyes hurt. They're burning."