Mila Kunis reveals her and Ashton Kutcher's two kids had daycare classmates named just like famous parents

Mila Kunis is looking back on quite the reality check: her and husband Ashton Kutcher are old enough to have possibly inspired baby names.

The Friends with Benefits actress – who first met her husband when they were co-stars on That 70s Show in the late 1990s, years before they started dating – recently revealed the unlikely discovery she made at her kids' daycare that may have caused some confusion for them.

During an appearance at PaleyFest in Los Angeles alongside her Family Guy co-star Seth Green, the mom-of-two revealed to People that some years ago, she met two kids at her kids' daycare named none other than Mila and Ashton.

Mila and Ashton, who tied the knot in 2015, are parents to daughter Wyatt Isabelle, nine, and son Dimitri Portwood, seven.

After she was asked if she ever meets anyone who has named either kids or pets after her characters, which she finds "so beautiful and so sweet," she then said: "I'll tell you a funny story," before revealing: "My kids were at daycare. It's a hundred years ago, and there was an Ashton and a Mila."

She noted: "They were not related people. They were two different little kids, two separate families," before further recalling the hilarious coincidence. "This was [the] first day, and Ashton and I walked in… and there was a random Mila and a random baby Ashton, and I was like, 'Oh, this is so cute.'"

She also noted that the parents of the kids were very apologetic over it, as she maintained it was not a problem and was "so cute." She further shared that the moment was "so long ago," and answered that no, the little Mila and Ashton weren't still friends with Wyatt and Dimitri.

Ashton and Mila were co-stars and friends for over a decade before they started dating and eventually started a family together.

Back in 2022, Ashton reflected on how his feelings for his now-wife evolved when they started hanging out again after they both ended long term relationships – Ashton from Demi Moore and Mila from Macaulay Culkin – speaking with Kenny Chesney for a Peloton campaign.

"The first time I told my wife that I loved her, was while listening to 'You and Tequila,'" he revealed, referring to th 2010 by Kenny and Grace Potter. He joked: "I might have had a little too much tequila."

The No Strings Attached actor explained that with some liquid courage backing him up, he "showed up at her house, at like two in the morning, and I started screaming, 'You and tequila make me crazy!'" adding: "And I told her I love her," before revealing Mila quite reasonably responded with: "Don't say it if you don't mean it! Are you going to love me in the morning when you wake up from this hangover?"

Ashton ultimately shared: "And I woke up the next morning, and I said, 'I still love you,'" and told Kenny: "These are fundamental moments of my life."

