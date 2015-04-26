Sophia Bush's ex-boyfriend Dan Fredinburg dies during Everest avalanche

Sophia Bush has paid a heartfelt tribute to her ex-boyfriend Dan Fredinburg, who was one of the first named casualties of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Nepal on Saturday. Google executive Dan, 33, who sustained a head injury during the avalanche near Mount Everest caused by the earthquake, was in a relationship with One Tree Hill actress Sophia from February 2013 to February 2014.



"There are no adequate words," Sophia began her Instagram post. "Today I find myself attempting to pick up the pieces of my heart that have broken into such tiny shards, I'll likely never find them all. Today I, and so many of my loved ones, lost an incredible friend. Dan Fredinburg was one-of-a-kind. Fearless. Funny. A dancing robot who liked to ride dinosaurs and chase the sun and envision a better future for the world."

"He was one of the great loves of my life," she added. "He was one of my truest friends. He was an incredible brother, a brilliant engineer, and a damn good man. I'm devastated and simultaneously so deeply grateful to have known and loved him."



While Sophia was clearly suffering a great personal loss, she extended her sympathies to all of those who have been affected by the devastating earthquake.



"I am crushed knowing that there are over 1,000 people in Nepal suffering this exact feeling," she said. "Knowing that they too will never hear another tale about an adventure lived from someone that they love. Disasters like this are often unquantifiable, the enormity is too much to understand. Please remember that each person who is now gone was someone's Dan."

This is Dans little sister Megan. I regret to inform all who loved him that during the avalanche on Everest early this morning our Dan suffered from a major head injury and didn't make it. We appreciate all of the love that has been sent our way thus far and know his soul and his spirit will live on in so many of us. All our love and thanks to those who shared this life with our favorite hilarious strong willed man. He was and is everything to us. Thank you. A photo posted by Dan Fredinburg (@danfredinburg) on Apr 25, 2015 at 11:27am PDT



Sophia concluded the post by saying, "Please send a kiss to the sky for my friend Dan.... And then hug your loved ones again."



The official announcement that Dan, who was head of privacy at Google X, has passed away was made by his younger sister Megan.



"Dan suffered from a major head injury and didn't make it," she explained in a post on her brother's Instagram account. "We appreciate all of the love that has been sent our way thus far and know his soul and his spirit will live on in so many of us. All our love and thanks to those who shared this life with our favourite hilarious strong willed man. He was and is everything to us. Thank you."