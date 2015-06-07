Kym Marsh and Dan Hooper call time on relationship following temporary split

Kym Marsh is said to be "heartbroken" following the end of her relationship with Dan Hooper. According to new reports, the couple have decided to go their separate ways several weeks after choosing to temporarily split.



"She carried on wearing her ring after she and Dan decided to take a break and hoped they'd get back together," an insider told the Sun. "But it has become clear there is no way back for them.

Dan and Kym at a charity event on 2 May 2015





"There are a lot of feelings still there," added the source. "But the engagement was too much, too soon, and seems to have driven a wedge between them. Neither was prepared to go through with the marriage when it wasn't right. It wouldn't have been fair on them, or the kids involved."



Amid the rumours that the pair have decided not to reconcile following their break, 38-year-old Kym stepped out without her engagement ring over the weekend.



The Mirror published snapshots of the Coronation Street actress out and about – notably missing the diamond on her ring finger, and the Whiston-born star also chose not to wear her ring during a performance at The International Mersey River Festival 2015 in Liverpool on Saturday.

On 22 May Kym opened up about her relationship troubles during an appearance on This Morning.



The mum-of-three was asked about her personal situation with Dan by hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, to which she responded: "We've both been going through a really difficult time and it is tough obviously because there is that media spotlight.



"We've had a lot of support from our family and friends and that's been invaluable to us both," she added. "I think our priorities are our children, we're both kind of focusing on our kids and work at the moment. It is difficult, particularly when people feel that they know exactly what's going on, when actually they know nothing."