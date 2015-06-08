Martine McCutcheon shares photo with baby son Rafferty 'having giggles'

Martine McCutcheon was making an appearance to judge a beautiful baby competition on Monday morning, but her own son Rafferty Jack could well have been the winner. The actress has shared the cutest photo of her smiling baby on Twitter, much to the delight of her thousands of fans.

"Me and Mummy having giggles in make-up @itvthismorning X," wrote Martine alongside the snap.

The picture showed four-month-old Rafferty chuckling to the camera and dressed in a sweet cream knit cardigan, grey trousers and a white T-shirt.

Martine McCutcheon's baby son Rafferty was born on 4 February

The happy little boy was being cradled by his doting mum Martine, who has previously expressed in her HELLO! Online blog how madly in love she is with baby Rafferty. The Love Actually star and her husband Jack McManus welcomed their first child on 4 February.

"Everyone tells you that your life changes, that you live on coffee and adrenaline and that your life is never the same again," wrote Martine, 39. "They tell you that you feel a huge responsibility and that babies are cute and fun and smelly – they even warned me that it may take time to bond with my baby.

"But no one warned me that the love you feel for this little human being is petrifying – but also the most unique and wonderfully fulfilling feeling in the world," she added. "Someone tweeted me that their baby answered all their questions about life… I thought that was lovely way of putting it and I have to agree."

Martine was making her appearance on ITV's This Morning to help judge the winner of the programme's Baby Face competition. She had to whittle down six babies to three, who would go into the final and the viewers' vote.

Clearly struggling with the decision, the new mum, who looked beautiful in a monochrome patterned blouse, black trousers and a matching blazer, said: "All of these babies are absolutely gorgeous."