Jennifer Lawrence pictured house-hunting with handsome new bodyguard

Jennifer Lawrence is used to turning heads wherever she goes, and the same was true as she stepped out in Tribeca on Wednesday. On this occasion, however, she had a bit of competition – from her handsome new bodyguard.



Jennifer, 24, was escorted around the cobbled streets of the Manhattan neighbourhood by a mystery man US Weekly have identified as Greg Lenz. "Jennifer likes the hot ones!" an insider said of the Oscar winner, adding that the star was in downtown New York to go apartment shopping.

Jennifer Lawrence pictured with her handsome new bodyguard in Tribeca this week





The Hunger Games actress looked casual and chic for the outing in a loose grey jumper, denim cut-off shorts, heels and a summer hat. Greg, dressed in a pale shirt and blue trousers, walked protectively just a few paces behind her.



Greg is the second member of Jennifer's security detail to get noticed; last December another bodyguard Justin Riblet caused a stir on social media. "He's very popular amongst the ladies in Jen's team," a source close to Jennifer told US Weekly of Justin at the time.



While Jennifer's fans might be hoping for a romantic connection with her bodyguard, it seems that handsome Greg is a happily married man. And Jennifer herself has been dating Coldplay frontman Chris Martin since last summer.

The new member of her security detail has been identified as Greg Lenz





The low-key couple were spotted together at a Nepal charity fundraiser in LA last month, amid reports that they are "happier than ever".



"He's made an effort to get to know her friends," a source told People, adding that Jennifer and Chris, 38, are going to try and take time out of their busy schedules later in the year to enjoy a "relaxing vacation" together.



"Both have full plates and they like it that way. They see each other when they can, yet each continues to do their own thing. They respect each other immeasurably."