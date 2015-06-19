Arnold Schwarzenegger pranks fans as The Terminator in hilarious video

Arnold Schwarzenegger brought his famous character The Terminator to life much to the shock of fans in Hollywood recently. The 67-year-old pranked visitors at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood by posing as the waxwork figure of his intimidating alter ego before startling them by uttering one of his famous catchphrases.

The actor took part in the practical joke to highlight his charity After-School All Stars. Arnold launched the charity in a bid to provide comprehensive out-of-school time programmes and activities to financially-challenged youths.

Arnold Schwarzenegger posed for a photo with a fan

The fun-loving star, who will revive the character in Terminator Genisys, was made over with prosthetics and make-up to give the appearance of injuries, while he completed the look with the character's trademark sunglasses, black leather jacket and trousers.

In the three-minute video Arnold stuns a number of fans who have gathered to take photos with what they think is his waxwork. One woman can be seen running away from the actor, while another group can be seen laughing after getting over their initial shock.

Arnold also delighted fans on the street by posing next to his hand and footprints on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, before getting into a dispute with a Terminator impersonator.

The actor surprised fans with the hilarious prank

Speaking about the video on Reddit, Arnold said: "Last year I learned that the more fun I have promoting After-School All-Stars, the more fun you have watching and the more you get engaged.

"So it's my Trojan horse – I do ridiculous things and have a great time, but I get you to pay attention to something really close to my heart."

He added: "This isn't a vanity project – I know the power of after-school programs in kids' lives and that's why I started After-School All-Stars more than 25 years ago."