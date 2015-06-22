Paul Walker's daughter Meadow shares touching Father's Day tribute

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow marked Father's Day by paying tribute to her late father. The 16-year-old shared a sweet childhood photo showing herself as a baby with the Fast and Furious star on Instagram.

The touching photo shows Paul lying on the floor while holding a smiling Meadow and giving her a kiss on the cheek.

"Happy Father's Day," Meadow captioned the photo.

Meadow Walker paid tribute to Paul Walker on Father's Day

Meadow's sweet tribute attracted over 93,000 likes from Paul's fans, who have continued to show their support to his only daughter following his shock death in 2013.

This is the second Father's Day Meadow has spent without her dad since he was killed in a car crash in November 2013. The teenager often uses social media to share her memories of her dad, including posting a childhood photo of herself with the actor to coincide with the release of Fast and Furious 7 in April.

Paul was in the middle of shooting the movie when he died, and his brothers Cody and Caleb later stepped in to film scenes in his place. The film has since gone on to become the fastest film to ever make $1billion at the box office globally.

Meadow often shares childhood photos of herself and Paul

The late actor's former co-stars have rallied around to show their support to Meadow following Paul's death, and joined the young teen at the Fast and Furious 7 premiere after-party in April.

Paul's close friend Tyrese Gibson also said that Meadow is doing well, over a year on from her dad's death.

"She's really in a great space," Tyrese told People. "She's really focused on her education and just spending a lot of quality time with her friends. That brings her a lot of joy."