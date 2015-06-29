Tom Parker shares his relationship secrets and hopes for Celebrity Masterchef with HELLO!

Tom Parker may have been "devastated" when his band The Wanted split in 2014, but he admits there has been a positive side to the break-up – spending more time with his girlfriend Kelsey Hardwick. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine, the Bolton-born singer shared how he and Kelsey have maintained their relationship over the past five years.

"Kels and I seemed to manage it pretty easily," Tom said of being in a relationship at the height of his fame. "We missed each other, but understood why life was like that.

Tom Parker shared his recipe for love with Kelsey Hardwick

"Kels is very down to earth. If she came out and there was a chance I acted like a pop star, asking her to get me a drink or anything, she'd round on me instantly and tell me to stop acting like a diva and to get it myself."

Tom and Kelsey have been in a relationship since 2010 after meeting outside a nightclub in London. The couple are preparing to open their doors to ITVBe's documentary series Seven Days With… in July to offer a glimpse at their lives together at their home in Kent.

The fly-on-the-wall documentary is not the only television appearance on the horizon. Tom is also joining celebrities including Sarah Fielding, Rylan Clark and Keith Chegwin in the new series of Celebrity Masterchef, something he is excited about due to a passion for cooking.

"It's my absolute dream come true. I love all the MasterChefs. I'm a massive foodie," Tom revealed, adding that he found MasterChef's Gregg Wallace and John Torode "brilliantly funny".

Read the full interview in the latest issue of HELLO! magazine, out now.