Jessica Michibata Button has spoken for the first time about her surprise wedding to Formula 1 driver Jenson Button, in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine. The model and fitness fanatic said of the romantic nuptials, which took place in Hawaii four months ago: "It was an incredible day."

"It was very private and intimate," she added. "We wrote our own vows because we wanted to say something that was personal to just the two of us. I designed my own dress – something very simple and modest – and I could hear my sisters crying at several points during the service."

Jessica also told HELLO! that memories of Jenson's beloved late father John, who died last year after a heart attack, also made her feel "incredibly emotional" on the big day.

"I did cry a few times, but I cried most when Jenson talked about his father," she said. "He misses him so much and so do I. I loved him. He was like a father to me and he treated me like his own daughter. It is still very hard without him."



Jessica, who is currently training to run the forthcoming London Marathon, also shares some of her health and beauty secrets with the magazine, saying that she often trains with her husband.

"I love to push myself. So does Jenson," she said. "We do exercise together but I can't run with him because he's way, way faster than I am. I can't even try to keep up."

The brunette stunner, 30, also revealed that she and Jenson, 35, are thinking about starting a family – but just not yet. "I definitely want to be a mum," she said. "If I can be half the mother my mum was to me, I'd be very happy.



"But at the moment, I'm still working and travelling with Jenson and it's great, but it's not the best lifestyle for children, so we'll wait a while. I don't feel under pressure to have a baby right away."

