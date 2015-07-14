Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt treat their twins to a fun-filled 7th birthday

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's twins are all grown up. Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt celebrated their seventh birthday on 12 July, and as a special treat enjoyed a day out at an ice skating rink. The famous family, including Knox and Vivienne's older siblings, Maddox, 13, Pax, 11, Zahara, ten, and nine-year-old Shiloh, were spotted leaving Iceland Ice Skating Center in a suburb of LA on Sunday, all with big smiles on their faces.



"They rented a bus and headed for an afternoon of ice-skating," an eye witness told Us Weekly, adding that the brood were also joined by some of the twins' friends. "Knox and Viv were bundled up with snow hats and mittens. They were really excited about it.

Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt celebrated their seventh birthday on 12 July





"Everyone skated for about two hours and they tried out special bumper cars on the ice," the onlooker added. "They were spinning around getting dizzy and had a blast. Some of the kids were holding hands as they skated and it was really sweet." The children were "wiped out" as they got back on the bus to go home.



Despite being her tender age, little Vivienne already seems to be following in her famous mum's footsteps. While Zahara and Pax had small walk-on parts in Angelina’s 2014 film Maleficent, Vivienne had a larger role as the young Princess Aurora.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie took their brood to an ice-skating centre in LA





"It had to be Viv," Angelina later explained to Entertainment Weekly. "The other three and four-year-old (actors) wouldn't come near me. It had to be a child that liked me and wasn't afraid of my horns and my eyes and my claws… When Pax saw me for the first time, he ran away and got upset."



Mother and daughter do have an especially close bond; Vivienne also likes to follow Angelina around. "She's always that kid, she's that little girl," the Oscar winner told E! News last year. "We call her my shadow at home… The other kids are starting to get a little irritated about it!"