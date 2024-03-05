Inside Angelina Jolie and 15-year-old daughter Vivienne's shared love of Broadway as joint venture awaits premiere

Beyond actress, philanthropist, activist and now Atelier Jolie founder, Angelina Jolie is first and foremost a doting mom to her six kids.

The Maleficent actress shares kids Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15, with ex-husband Brad Pitt, from whom she split in 2017.

With each of her kids, she shares distinct passions they can bond over, and this month, the love both she and her daughter Vivienne have for the theater is getting its moment in the spotlight.

On March 16, previews begin on Broadway for The Outsiders, a musical adaptation of the S.E. Hinton 1967 novel and Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 movie of the same name, for which Angelina served as a producer.

Moreover, her daughter Vivienne served as production assistant. The mother-daughter duo first experienced The Outsiders musical when they attended the world premiere of the production at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego in March of last year.

The show, a story of chosen friendship set in 1967 Tulsa, Oklahoma, will lift the curtain to the public on April 11. The cast features Brody Grant as Ponyboy Curtis, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, and Joshua Boone as Dallas Winston, among others.

When Angelina was first announced as producer, a source close to her exclusively shared with HELLO!: "Angelina is excited about this new venture. She believes this is a musical for all ages, but particularly resonates with young people."

"So she wants to ensure the team is listening and working with young people every step of the way, and that their voices are leading in bringing this production to life on Broadway."

Moreover, Angelina herself said of Vivienne: "Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives."

She noted: "She's very thoughtful and serious about theater and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

In a separate statement released upon news of her involvement in The Outsiders, she also said: "I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse."

"I feel very fortunate to be a part of this special production. I studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute where I realized my first love, as a performer, was the [theater]. I had not found a way back until now."

