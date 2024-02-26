Angelina Jolie's drastic hair transformations through the years – best photos

From tattoos to hairstyles and even temporary body modifications, Angelina Jolie isn't afraid of undergoing a drastic transformation, whether for a movie role or not.

Most recently, she was spotted out on a visit to her new store, Atelier Jolie, with freshly dyed, bright blonde tresses, though it's not too far of a difference from the "bronde" look she was previously sporting.

Below, take a look back at just a few of the different looks the Maleficent actress has tried out, from her iconic pixie cut to her Girl, Interrupted blonde.

© Getty 1997 Cable ACE Awards

Buzzcut Season

In 1997, Angelina shaved her head, and as it grew into a buzzcut, she continued to style it – either in the signature spiky look favored in the 90s or into a gelled comb over – through 1999, when she eventually grew it out before her role in Girl, Interrupted.

© Getty 1999 SAG Awards

Lisa Rowe Blonde

One of her most memorable movie roles and hair transformations was the choppy, platinum blonde bob her character had in the 1999 film, however to attend the 5th annual SAG Awards, she transformed the uneven look into curls reminiscent of old Hollywood glamor.

© Getty 2000 Academy Awards

Morticia Addams Who?

Though she stuck to the blonde for a while, by the time she was winning an Oscar for the role, she did so in totally opposite fashion: long, jet black hair slicked back in the style of the Addams Family matriarch.

© Getty 2000 Golden Globes

Ice Queen

Between the platinum blonde and the jet black, there was a brief gray. Angelina attended the Golden Globes in 2000 donning a blue-ish, silver bob with dark roots, styled in soft waves.

© Getty 2010 Salt premiere

Banging

Though she left behind the drastic hair changes and colors in the early aughts, she's still had fun with her classic brunette in the years since. For the London premiere of Salt in 2010, she gave her signature look a twist with tousled bangs.

