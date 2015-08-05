Liam Payne admits One Direction 'need a bit of a break'

One Direction have been through a turbulent few months following both the exit of Zayn Malik and news that Louis Tomlinson is set to become a father – and now band member Liam Payne has admitted they all "need a little bit of a break".

Speaking during an interview with Free Radio, the 21-year-old explained: "You know, I think everyone needs a little bit of a break now, and a sit down and a stop, to kind of take in all the great things that've happened."

Liam Payne has admitted One Direction are in need of a break

It is expected the group will take some time off following the end of their On The Road Again world tour and the release of their fifth studio album towards the end of the year. Liam confessed that he was looking forward to spending some time at home, as well as working on music for other artists.

"There's loads of things. I've been writing a lot on the road at the moment, not for me, just for other people," he said. "I've been doing a lot of things, you know trying to get into the producing side of it which is pretty cool."

Liam's comments come just months after he vowed One Direction wouldn't be taking a break for "a while", following Zayn's sudden exit from the band in March.

The group are currently on their On The Road Again tour

"We won't be going anywhere for a while, so I don't know where that's brewed from," he told BANG Showbiz.

It has been another eventful week for the group, who released Drag Me Down, their first single as a four-piece, topping music charts around the world. Liam spoke for the first time about the news that Louis Tomlinson was expecting a baby with celebrity stylist Briana Jungwirth, before Louis himself confirmed the pregnancy, saying he was "buzzing" about becoming a father.

Meanwhile former One Direction band member Zayn has also been making headlines after it emerged he called off his engagement to Little Mix star Perrie Edwards, just days after he signed a solo record deal with RCA Records.