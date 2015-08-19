​Lupita Nyong'o's hairstylist Larry Sims tells the secret to her new look By Jordi Lippe

Lupita Nyong'o not only took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 12 Years a Slave, but her flawless style has also topped every best-dressed and beauty list alike. On Saturday, as she promoted her new films Star Wars: The Force Awakens and the live-action version of The Jungle Book at the Disney D23 Expo, the 32-year-old star, whose short natural hair has been her trademark, surprised fans with an equally chic longer hairstyle. And HELLO! has the scoop from her hairstylist Larry Sims, who helped create it.

"Lupita shows girls with natural hair that there's tons of versatility with such a style," says her hairstylist Larry Sims Photo: Instagram/@lupitanyongo

"Lupita loves to change up her looks," Larry tells us. "She is a risk taker and trendsetter. She shows girls with natural hair that there is tons of versatility with such a style. She really inspires women across the world to embrace the natural texture."

The actress debuted her new coif at the Anaheim convention center, and posted several snaps on Instagram of her new hairdo. While Lupita didn't comment on the style directly, Larry tells us the decision for the change came from both of them. "This idea was a collaboration between Lupita and me," he adds. "She took my vision and we bounced ideas off of each other to get the perfect look."

Larry has worked with a host of stars – including Tracee Ellis Ross and Kerry Washington – to carefully craft their coifs Photo: Instagram/@larryjarahsims

So, how did he Larry exactly go about getting this fun new hairstyle? "Lupita is growing out her natural hair so we wanted to showcase the growth and wave," he notes. "We used the Smooth ‘N Shine Bodifying Mousse to define the curl and to create a combination of texture and definition. Then, of course, we cut it into its flattering shape."

Larry used mousse to define the curl and create texture and definition Photo: Getty Images

And the starlet's new hair wasn't the only thing that made a big splash that day. Lupita, along with her new 'do, headed over to Splash Mountain after the expo to take a spin on the Wet and Wild ride. "Well, this is clearly what courage looks like. #Disneyland with #TeamLN #d23expo," she captioned the picture of herself screaming.