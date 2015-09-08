Zelda Williams pens a powerful open letter about her grief

One year after the tragic death of Robin Williams, his daughter Zelda Williams has penned a heartfelt open letter about handling grief. The 26-year-old posted an Instagram photo of a moon shining brightly over a lake, and addressed her feelings of hope and sadness, following the passing of her beloved father.



"I spent this night shivering and laughing under a clear, cold sky full of stars with people I love just to witness something beautiful," Zelda wrote beneath the picture. "We mooned the moon and laughed ourselves hoarse, and I'm so incredibly grateful for every silly second."

Zelda Williams pictured with her beloved father Robin Williams





She continued: "I came to a realisation this year that I feel compelled to share here, for whomsoever may need it: Avoiding fear, sadness or anger is not the same thing as being happy.



"I live my sadness every day, but I don't resent it anymore. Instead, I do it now so that the wonderful moments of joy I do find are not in order to forget, but to inhabit and enjoy for their own sake. It's not easy. In fact, I'd say it takes much more effort to consciously do than it does to stay sad, but with all my heart, I cannot tell you how worth it it is.





"And for those suffering from depression, I know how dark and endless that tunnel can feel, but if happiness seems impossible to find, please hold on to the possibility of hope, faint though it may be. Because I promise you, there're enough nights under the same yellow moon for all of us to share, no matter how or when you find your way there."



Robin Williams took his own life in August last year at the age of 63, after battling depression and alcoholism throughout his life. Zelda and her two brothers, Zachary and Cody, have said that will continue the charity work their father had been doing with the Challenged Athletes Foundation, and also plan to set up The Robin Williams Trust Fund to help those struggling with mental illness.