Zelda Williams pays tribute to late father, 'poppo' Robin Williams with hummingbird tattoo

Zelda Williams has ensured that her late father Robin Williams remains close by in spirit by getting a tattoo of a hummingbird on her hand, placed above her dad’s birth date, "7.21.51".



The 25-year-old shared a black-and-white snap of the beautiful fresh ink on her right hand on photo-sharing site Instagram.



Alongside the touching tribute she wrote: "For poppo. Thank you to the incomparable @dr_woo_ssc for so beautifully bringing my reminders to life. I'll always put my hand out to shake with a smile."

Zelda, who got the body-art done by famed tattoo artist Dr. Woo at Shamrock Social in Hollywood on Wednesday, went on to express her uncertainty about the future of her Instagram account.



"As for this Instagram, I don't know in what capacity I'll continue using it in the future, but I'm leaving it up regardless so that fake accounts hoping to use my name or misuse my family's photos will get no traction."



Robin’s daughter, who he named after a princess in the highly popular Nintendo video game series The Legend Of Zelda, has taken on-off breaks from social media since the death of her father in August.

Earlier this month she remembered her beloved dad, who took his own life after an ongoing battle with depression, on World Mental Health Day.



The actress praised her dad for "openly fighting" with depression and encouraging others to "fight on" against mental illness.



"Today is #WorldMentalHealthDay," she wrote. "Mental illness is often misunderstood and misrepresented, but that's starting to change. Let's end the stigma.



"Mental health IS as important as physical health and whether there are visible signs or not, the suffering is real," she added. "It can affect EVERYONE. So please, let's help stop the misconceptions and support those who need our help."



Zelda went on to say encourage people to seek help for mental ilnesses, saying: "No matter what the misinformed say, you can't simply CHOOSE to make mental illness go away. It is NOT cowardly to suffer or seek help."