Inside Anne Hathaway's playdate with her 7-year-old 'The Intern' co-star By Tionah Lee

JoJo Kushner and Anne Hathaway are our new BFF goals! The 7-year-old was naturally thrilled when she got to spend some quality time with her The Intern co-star off set.

During the world premiere of the Warner Bros. movie at The Ziegfeld Theater in NYC Monday night, she shared what it was like to have her very own "Princess Diaries" moment with the 32-year-old. "I went to her house, and we played a few games together," she shared with HELLO! as well as that it was very much like Mia's from the movie. "We also went to the carousel by her house."

Anne stunned in Rodarte with JoJo on the carpet Photo: Getty Images

JoJo, who was dressed like a little princess in a white dress paired with her curly locks, plays Anne's daughter Paige in the film. The second grader dished on what it was like working on her first movie. "It was really fun," JoJo said. "Everybody was nice and there were a lot of great acting parts that we did, so it was really exciting."

The Brooklyn native was tapped to play the role by the film's director Nancy Meyers, after seeing her in a local commercial. The film also stars veteran actor Robert De Niro, Girls star Andrew Rannells, Paper Towns star Nat Wolff as well as Workaholics co-stars Adam Devine and Anders Holm.

Anne and JoJo had a fun day in Brooklyn Photo: Getty Images

It wasn't only a boys club on set. Newcomer Christina Scherer, who plays Anne's assistant in the movie, admitted that she had some quality time with the actress as well. "It was so fun," she told HELLO!. "She was the only girl that I worked with the entire movie so we had a lot of fun, just singing and doing fun accents."

The comedy, which hits theaters September 25, stars Anne, who has come a long way since her assistant days in The Devil Wears Prada, as the head of an online fashion company. In it, she finds a new friend in her 70-year-old intern played by Robert after he loses his wife and seeks a career change.

CLICK BELOW TO WATCH THE OFFICIAL TRAILER