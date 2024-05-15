Kardashians' most dramatic floral arrangements: Kourtney's controversial surprise from Travis Barker, Khloe Kardashian's baby True & more

One commenter asked Kourtney about the fate of the flowers once she'd finished enjoying them, to which she replied: "All the rose bushes can be planted afterwards! But I usually donate them to hospitals."
This isn’t the first time Kourtney, or her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and her half-sister Kylie Jenner, have been treated to over-the-top floral gestures.
Read on for the most beautiful Kardashian flower displays over the years…
Kourtney Kardashian Valentine's Day flowers 2024
This breathtaking display of red roses is fairly modest, compared to other floral offerings Travis Barker has made to his wife, yet it's still more than most of us can dream of!
Kourtney Kardashian's birthday flowers 2023
Proving she doesn’t only love roses, Kourtney's family treated her to a rainbow display of flowers for her 44th birthday including purple, pink, yellow and orange blooms.
Kourtney and Travis celebrated one year of being engaged with a similar display of red roses
Khloe Kardashian's birthday flowers 2023
It's not just the Kardashian women's partners who treat them to flowers – brands get in on the act too, with fitness brand Fabletics gifting Khloe this beautiful display on her birthday in 2023.
Khloe's birthday décor 2020
Khloe admitted that she had a very small party for her birthday in 2020, which fell during the Covid pandemic, but she still went all out with the flowers, with floating displays bobbing in her swimming pool.
Kylie Jenner's fragrance launch 2024
Not just for personal celebrations, the Kardashian and Jenner clan go all out with flowers when it comes to business too, with Kylie's Cosmic fragrance launch calling for floor-to-ceiling flower displays.
Khloe Kardashian's baby shower 2018
When Khloe was expecting her first baby, True, in 2018, she adorned her baby shower venue with cascading flowers – wow!
Khloe's floral sculptures
Khloe also had floral elephants at her baby shower...
Kim Kardashian Mother's Day flowers 2014
Kim paved the way for her family's obsession with floral displays when her ex-husband Kanye West greeted her with a wall of flowers made from roses, hydrangeas and peonies.
Kylie Jenner Valentine's Flowers 2022
Not content with just flowers, Kylie Jenner's ex-partner Travis Scott filled her home with white and pink flowers with a big pink teddy atop – very cute.