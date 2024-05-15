Kardashians' most dramatic floral arrangements: Kourtney's controversial surprise from Travis Barker, Khloe Kardashian's baby True & more

Mother's Day saw Travis Barker treat his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, to a breathtaking floral display in their home.

The Blink-182 musician filled their California home with pink and white roses, with beautiful flowers covering every surface in their hallway.

Kourtney clearly loved the surprise, as she filmed a video of herself walking through the floral paradise, but her fans were less impressed, with comments about wastage flooding the post.

One commenter asked Kourtney about the fate of the flowers once she'd finished enjoying them, to which she replied: "All the rose bushes can be planted afterwards! But I usually donate them to hospitals."

This isn’t the first time Kourtney, or her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and her half-sister Kylie Jenner, have been treated to over-the-top floral gestures.

Read on for the most beautiful Kardashian flower displays over the years…

1/ 11 © Instagram Kourtney Kardashian Valentine's Day flowers 2024 This breathtaking display of red roses is fairly modest, compared to other floral offerings Travis Barker has made to his wife, yet it's still more than most of us can dream of!



2/ 11 © Instagram Kourtney Kardashian's birthday flowers 2023 Proving she doesn’t only love roses, Kourtney's family treated her to a rainbow display of flowers for her 44th birthday including purple, pink, yellow and orange blooms.



3/ 11 © Instagram Travis Barker's proposal When Travis proposed to Kourtney in October 2021, he pulled out all of the stops when it came to flowers, adorning the beach with beautiful red roses



4/ 11 © Instagram Kourtney and Travis' engagement anniversary Kourtney and Travis celebrated one year of being engaged with a similar display of red roses

5/ 11 © Instagram Khloe Kardashian's birthday flowers 2023 It's not just the Kardashian women's partners who treat them to flowers – brands get in on the act too, with fitness brand Fabletics gifting Khloe this beautiful display on her birthday in 2023.



6/ 11 © Instagram Khloe's birthday décor 2020 Khloe admitted that she had a very small party for her birthday in 2020, which fell during the Covid pandemic, but she still went all out with the flowers, with floating displays bobbing in her swimming pool.



7/ 11 © Instagram Kylie Jenner's fragrance launch 2024 Not just for personal celebrations, the Kardashian and Jenner clan go all out with flowers when it comes to business too, with Kylie's Cosmic fragrance launch calling for floor-to-ceiling flower displays.



8/ 11 © Instagram Khloe Kardashian's baby shower 2018 When Khloe was expecting her first baby, True, in 2018, she adorned her baby shower venue with cascading flowers – wow!



9/ 11 © Instagram Khloe's floral sculptures Khloe also had floral elephants at her baby shower...

10/ 11 © Instagram Kim Kardashian Mother's Day flowers 2014 Kim paved the way for her family's obsession with floral displays when her ex-husband Kanye West greeted her with a wall of flowers made from roses, hydrangeas and peonies.

