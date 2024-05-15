Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kourtney Kardashian's controversial surprise from Travis Barker, Khloe Kardashian's baby shower & more dramatic floral arrangements
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover celebrities

Kardashians' most dramatic floral arrangements: Kourtney's controversial surprise from Travis Barker, Khloe Kardashian's baby True & more

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian are often treated to huge flower displays

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Mother's Day saw Travis Barker treat his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, to a breathtaking floral display in their home.

The Blink-182 musician filled their California home with pink and white roses, with beautiful flowers covering every surface in their hallway.

Kourtney clearly loved the surprise, as she filmed a video of herself walking through the floral paradise, but her fans were less impressed, with comments about wastage flooding the post.

See Kourtney Kardashian's Mother's Day flowers
View post on Instagram
 

One commenter asked Kourtney about the fate of the flowers once she'd finished enjoying them, to which she replied: "All the rose bushes can be planted afterwards! But I usually donate them to hospitals."

This isn’t the first time Kourtney, or her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and her half-sister Kylie Jenner, have been treated to over-the-top floral gestures. 

Read on for the most beautiful Kardashian flower displays over the years…

1/11

kourtney kardashian sitting on counter with red roses© Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian Valentine's Day flowers 2024

This breathtaking display of red roses is fairly modest, compared to other floral offerings Travis Barker has made to his wife, yet it's still more than most of us can dream of!

2/11

Kourtney Kardashian's birthday flowers© Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian's birthday flowers 2023

Proving she doesn’t only love roses, Kourtney's family treated her to a rainbow display of flowers for her 44th birthday including purple, pink, yellow and orange blooms.

3/11

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian hugging on the beach surrounded by roses© Instagram

Travis Barker's proposal

When Travis proposed to Kourtney in October 2021, he pulled out all of the stops when it came to flowers, adorning the beach with beautiful red roses

4/11

flowers on the beach © Instagram

Kourtney and Travis' engagement anniversary

Kourtney and Travis celebrated one year of being engaged with a similar display of red roses 

5/11

Khloe Kardashian birthday flowers© Instagram

Khloe Kardashian's birthday flowers 2023

It's not just the Kardashian women's partners who treat them to flowers – brands get in on the act too, with fitness brand Fabletics gifting Khloe this beautiful display on her birthday in 2023.

6/11

Khloe Kardashian birthday swimming pool flowers© Instagram

Khloe's birthday décor 2020

Khloe admitted that she had a very small party for her birthday in 2020, which fell during the Covid pandemic, but she still went all out with the flowers, with floating displays bobbing in her swimming pool.

7/11

Flowers at Kylie Jenner's fragrance launch© Instagram

Kylie Jenner's fragrance launch 2024

Not just for personal celebrations, the Kardashian and Jenner clan go all out with flowers when it comes to business too, with Kylie's Cosmic fragrance launch calling for floor-to-ceiling flower displays.

8/11

khloe kardashian baby shower flowers© Instagram

Khloe Kardashian's baby shower 2018

When Khloe was expecting her first baby, True, in 2018, she adorned her baby shower venue with cascading flowers – wow!

9/11

Elephant flowers at Khloe Kardashian's baby shower© Instagram

Khloe's floral sculptures

Khloe also had floral elephants at her baby shower...

10/11

Kim Kardashian mother's day flower wall in her garden© Instagram

Kim Kardashian Mother's Day flowers 2014

Kim paved the way for her family's obsession with floral displays when her ex-husband Kanye West greeted her with a wall of flowers made from roses, hydrangeas and peonies.

11/11

Kylie Jenner's valentine's day flowers with giant pink teddy© Instagram

Kylie Jenner Valentine's Flowers 2022

Not content with just flowers, Kylie Jenner's ex-partner Travis Scott filled her home with white and pink flowers with a big pink teddy atop – very cute.


Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more