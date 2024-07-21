Kylie Jenner breaks tradition concerning her two children as famous family react

Kylie Jenner loves nothing more than being a mom and is incredibly protective over her children's privacy.

Out of all her famous siblings, the Lip Kits founder shares the least amount of pictures of her two kids, Stormi, six, and Aire, two, and as a result, when her siblings post group pictures, they often blur out their faces to respect Kylie's wishes.

However, fans were delighted over the weekend when The Kardashians star decided to change things up and post a rare picture with her little boy, taken during their time away in Italy.

Recommended video You may also like Kylie Jenner's son Aire shows off impressive talent

Aire was all smiles as he sat on his mom's lap on a deckchair out in the sun, as the doting mom nuzzled her face against her little boy's.

She captioned the image: "forever love," and it wasn't long before the comments rolled in, particularly from Kylie's family.

© Instagram Kylie Jenner shared a sweet and very rare photo on Instagram with her son Aire

Kourtney Kardashian was one of the first to respond, writing: "Nothing like it," while Khloe Kardashian wrote: "The sweetest."

Kylie's picture of Aire on Instagram follows after Khloe recently blurred pictures of Stormi out of a group shot taken at a dance show.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Kylie shares her two children with ex Travis Scott

The Good American designer had shared pictures of her own daughter True with her cousins Stormi, Chicago and Dream.

When asked by a fan why Stormi's face was covered, she simply replied: "Because her mommy asked.

© Instagram The doting mother welcomed Aire in 2022

Not only is Kylie being careful about choosing when she shares photos of her children, but she also wants them to be protected from the spotlight as much as possible.

While she occasionally lets them appear on the family's reality show, she has made it clear that she doesn't want their privacy invaded. This was evident when back in March, the Lip Kits founder spoke to The New York Times, where Stormi ran into the room on several occasions to see her mom during the interview.

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi

The article stated: "Ms. Jenner later asked me not to quote her daughter. 'We can’t do that to her,' she said. 'She's innocent. She comes in here, and she doesn't know we're doing an interview and then she has these quotes out in the open and she's 6 years old. It's my responsibility to protect her.'"

On more than one occasion, Kylie has opened up about the impact growing up in the spotlight had on her as a child, so it comes as no surprise that she doesn't want the same thing to happen to her own children - Stormi in particular, who is that much bit older.

© Instagram Kylie with her children Stormi and Aire

Kylie was just nine-years-old when her family shot to fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and she has developed a "thick skin" from years of reading negative comments about her online.

During an appearance on Hailey Bieber's YouTube channel in October 2022, Kylie spoke about her priorities shifting now that she's a parent, and how she decided to push back so not everyone knew everything about her.

© Unknown Kylie loves being a mom

She said of her relationship with social media: "I think that when I showed my personality too much or shared a little bit too much, people just had more access to say things about the real me. "So, I decided to push back a little bit - definitely when I got pregnant and, you know, started having kids."