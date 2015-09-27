James Middleton and Donna Air confirm they are still together

During the past week James Middleton and Donna Air have been hounded by rumours that they have ended their two-and-a-half year relationship. However the couple have revealed to HELLO! that they are still very much together.



In a joint statement the pair said: "Mark Twain once complained that reports of his death were exaggerated. A few days ago we were equally amazed to read the obituaries of our relationship in the national press."



"Happily, we can report that our relationship is NOT over. We are still very much a couple and have not parted ways."

Recent press reports claim that James called off their relationship because he wasn’t ready to settle down with Donna, eight years his senior and he didn’t think that they would last the distance. "All recent stories are untrue and without merit."



The couple met in February 2013 when they were introduced at exclusive private members’ club No 5 Hertford Street in Mayfair, London. Following their initial meeting the two enjoyed a string of low-key dates attempting to keep out of the public eye.



They went public with their relationship two months later in April and introduced each other to their respective families including Donna’s 12-year-old daughter Freya, whose father is former partner Damian Aspinall.

Since then the couple have enjoyed several holidays together including an extended break in the United States this April. The duo shared a rare photo of them together enjoying the Los Angeles sun on James’ Instagram page. The Duchess’ brother and his girlfriend were also pictured enjoying a holiday with the Middleton family a month ago.



The pair chooses not to speak about their relationship in public but in a rare interview in 2013 with a newspaper supplement, Donna said about her boyfriend: "James is wonderful, and I enjoy our time together very much. I am very happy"