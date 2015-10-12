Julia Roberts admits she's still 'obsessed' with husband Danny Moder

It's been more than ten years since Julia Roberts married Danny Moder, and she's still totally head over heels in love with her husband. The couple attended the star-studded Hammer Museum Gala in the Garden in LA at the weekend, and when asked by People whether there was anything she's obsessed with, Julia sweetly pointed to Danny and said, "He's right there."



Julia and Danny, who have three children together, remained by each other's side throughout the evening, holding hands and making each other laugh. Their close bond even extends to helping each other pick out their clothes.

Julia Roberts revealed husband Danny Moder chose her outfit for Saturday's gala





"It's Bottega Veneta," Julia, 47, said of her outfit. "And my husband picked it." Danny said he was torn between the ensemble he chose, and another option, but decided in the end that the blazer and dress "was better".



"And I think, absolutely, hit it right on the nose," he added. "Nice colour, nice shape. She wears it well."



Julia and cameraman Danny tied the knot in 4 July, 2002 at her ranch in Taos, New Mexico, and they are parents to twins Finn and Hazel, 11, and eight-year-old Henry.

Julia and Danny have been married since July 2002, and have three children together





The couple recently teamed up professionally, with Danny working as the cinematographer on Julia's upcoming thriller, Secret in their Eyes. The actress, who plays an FBI investigator out for revenge, told Allure magazine how lucky she felt to have her husband on set, particularly during the emotional scenes.



"I don't know if I would have succeeded in some of the efforts that I made, if he hadn't been in such close physical proximity to me," Julia said, before adding: "There's something about having the safest place in the world for you in the same room."