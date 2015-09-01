Julia Roberts makes rare appearance with husband Danny Moder and their children

Julia Roberts made a rare public appearance with her three children in Malibu over the weekend. The Pretty Woman actress joined her husband Danny Moder and their children - ten-year-old twins Phinnaeus and Hazel and eight-year-old Henry – at the launch of surfing legend Kelly Slater's clothing collection on Saturday.

The family appeared happy and relaxed as they posed for photos together, with Julia wrapping her arms around her children and husband of 13 years. Julia was glowing in a loose-fitting black top and shorts, with her hair worn down in loose waves and minimal make-up.

Julia Roberts, her children and husband (left) made a rare public appearance together at the clothing launch of Kelly Slater (far right)

Meanwhile her children were all dressed casually for their family night out and cuddled up to their parents for a photo alongside Outerknown brand founder Kelly Slater.

They were not the only famous family at the event; model Cindy Crawford also attended with her husband Rande Gerber and their children Presley and Kaia, while Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky enjoyed a night out without their children.

Julia and her family tend to stay out of the spotlight, with the Oscar-winning actress previously telling Marie Claire that it is a "privilege" to be able to spend time caring for her children.

"It's my privilege and an honour to cook three meals a day for my family, and it's a luxury on a level that I didn't even realise," she said.

Tonight Joan Baez and Julia Roberts danced it out to 'Style'. These two women are my heroes. What an honor. A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 16, 2015 at 12:54am PDT

Julia was recently a special guest at one of Taylor Swift's concerts

The Hollywood star also revealed that she is a typical "soccer mom" in her downtime.

"Oh I've been a soccer mom for a while but it's soccer, basketball, aerial yoga – these are things that rule our home," she explained to Extra host Mario Lopez in January.

The 47-year-old no doubt earned a new level of respect from her children after she performed on stage with Taylor Swift in August. The Shake it Off singer named Julia as one of her heroes in a touching Instagram post, after she danced with performer Joan Baez to Taylor's hit Style.