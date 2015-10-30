Meet Leonardo DiCaprio's doppelganger from Sweden

Fans of Leonardo DiCaprio will be pleased to learn of the Hollywood actor's lookalike from Sweden.

Konrad Annerud, 21, bears an undeniable resemblance to the American star and his famous style from the nineties.

📷: @stella_cocozza Mer bilder på http://stellacocozza.blogg.se/ A photo posted by Konrad Annerud (@konradannerud) on Oct 28, 2015 at 4:55am PDT

Konrad has become a hit on Instagram because of his resemblace to Leonardo DiCaprio

His uncanny likeness to the The Wolf of Wall Street actor includes his long, dark blonde hair and his rough-and-ready fashion sense - tight jeans, boots and leather jackets.

The Swedish bartender and musician has quite a following on Instagram with over 48k followers, his similarity to Leonardo is a popular comment on his images.

Some saying, "Maybe even hotter than Leonardo himself," another girl commented: "Leonardo's doppelganger", and one wrote: "He looks JUST like Leonardo DiCaprio."

Finally 🍷🍝🇮🇹 A photo posted by Konrad Annerud (@konradannerud) on Aug 16, 2015 at 11:19am PDT

The Swedish heart-throb has had a lot of attention through his social media page

His Instagram page is filled with smouldering black and white photos of him skating and posing with friends.

Konrad told Swedish website Nyheter24 that he may shave his signature locks due to all the attention he was receiving, saying, "When I was in Italy this Summer I almost felt like shaving my hair off. It was very chaotic; people were yelling 'Leo' and wanted to take photos with me all the time. It was one of the craziest things I've ever experienced."

Leonardo DiCaprio, 40, shot to fame in the early 1990s

Leonardo was snapped DJing over summer with Naomi Campbell at Jason Statham's house in Malibu.

Naomi and all the guests at the Californian home. O'Neal Mcknight, star of reality TV show Kosher Soul about his life with Jewish wife Miriam, told HELLO! about the great atmosphere.

"The crowd really got going when he started playing the music," O'Neal said. "He played a ton of old school hip-hop. He and Naomi were having fun going back and forth for about an hour and a half playing songs."

What do you think of the likeness between Leonardo and his doppelganger Konrad?