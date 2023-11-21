Leonardo DiCaprio hints at retirement just weeks after 49th birthday

Leonard DiCaprio has been a Hollywood fixture for decades and has starred in numerous blockbuster movies – but his time on the big screen may soon be coming to an end.

The 49-year-old dropped a huge hint that he has plans to retire before his 50th birthday on November 11, 2024, during a preview for his interview on Good Morning America on Tuesday.

The 'Killers of the Flower Moon' actor sat down with his co-star, Lily Gladstone, 37, for a chat with Chris Connelly, who asked him what he hopes to achieve before hitting the major milestone next year.

"You know what? Just one more movie," Leo shared, before emphasizing again: "One more movie."

Leo is attracting major early Oscar buzz for his performance in the film, his sixth feature film collaboration with director Martin Scorsese. The movie is based on the real-life murders in Osage Nation of Osage members in 1920s Oklahoma.

© Apple Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone star as Ernest and Mollie Burkhart in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

It appears Leo may have had a change of heart about retiring from acting as back in 2019, he expressed his desire to stay in the movie business for as "long as they'll have me".

Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere of Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', the 'Titanic' star said when asked about his future: "I mean, I suppose at some point I might retire."

Leonardo DiCaprio has starred in some huge blockbuster films

He continued: "But I've always looked at this as the greatest gift that anyone's ever given me. I feel like I won the lotto, so I'm going to keep going as long as they'll have me."

Leo added: "I know there's ebbs and flows in everybody's career. Sometimes you're a little hotter, sometimes you're not. Sometimes you may not be hot at all, but if you love what you do, you gotta just keep doing it."

© Melinda Sue Gordon Could Leonardo DiCaprio retire from acting by age 50?

While his potential retirement is only 12 months away, his fans still have plenty of Leo films to look forward to as alongside his latest release, 'Killers of the Flower Moon', he also has several other projects in pre-production.

One of those is 'The Wager', based on the novel The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann, who also wrote the book that 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is based on.

Another is a biopic of President Theodore Roosevelt named 'Roosevelt'. The 'Inception' star will also reportedly play cult leader Jim Jones in a film based on author Jeff Guinn's book 'The Road to Jonestown: Jim Jones and Peoples Temple'.

© Getty Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio have both received Oscars buzz for their new movie

It was only a few weeks ago that Leo rang in his 49th birthday with a star-studded bash in Beverly Hills. The party was a major musical affair, involving hip-hop singalongs by several of the guests, and one from the birthday boy himself.

A video first shared by TMZ made the rounds on social media of Leo himself grabbing the mic to rap the lyrics of the 1994 song 'DWYCK' by Gang Starr and Nice & Smooth.

In attendance at the actor's party were Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Olivia Wilde, Chris Rock, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Lady Gaga, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, Salma Hayek, Tobey Maguire, and Kate Beckinsale.

