Leonardo DiCaprio's star-studded 49th birthday party with Salma Hayek, Beyoncé, more takes surprising turn – details

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his big 49th birthday party over the weekend in Beverly Hills in style, surrounded by some of his closest A-list pals.

Based on several reports from the huge bash, it seemed like the party was a major musical affair, involving hip-hop singalongs by several of the guests, and one from the birthday boy himself.

A video first shared by TMZ is now making the rounds on social media of Leonardo himself grabbing the mic to rap the lyrics of the 1994 song "DWYCK" by Gang Starr and Nice & Smooth.

Several on X (formerly known as Twitter) simply deemed it "cringe" while others compared it to Kendall Roy's rap in Succession and Justin Timberlake's "fo shizzle, homie" moment during a recent concert.

However, many others on the social media platform rushed to his defense, with one fan tweeting: "All imma say is Leonardo DiCaprio [is] invited to the BBQ! How do they know more rap lyrics than me!? Last night was a movie forreal. LA went up for, LDC's bday!"

Another also shared: "I don't understand the problem? I would love to turn 49 in a room packed full of people who want to celebrate me and have a good time singing, rapping, dancing, and acting a fool. He looks like he's having a great time! Good for him."

© Warner Bros Leonardo celebrated his 49th birthday in grand style

In attendance at the actor's star-studded bash were Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Olivia Wilde, Chris Rock, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Lady Gaga, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, Salma Hayek (who came straight from the Baby2Baby gala where she was honored), Tobey Maguire, and Kate Beckinsale.

Kate quickly went viral for her choice of outfit to the party, which saw her bejewel up a classic structured little black dress with sheer tights and iridescent blue platform heels.

© Getty Images The actor was joined by several A-list friends, including Salma Hayek, Beyoncé, and former co-star Kate Beckinsale, to name a few

She wore rows of crystal embellishments on the top and added a huge belt with a blue diamond buckle, which looked like an engagement ring that many fans thought was a reference to the 2004 film The Aviator, in which she starred as the Ava Gardner to Leonardo's Howard Hughes.

However, several others pointed out that the blue diamond was in fact identical to the one used in the Heart of the Ocean from Leonardo's epic 1997 classic Titanic.

Currently, Leonardo is attracting major early Oscar buzz for his performance in the Western Killers of the Flower Moon, his sixth feature film collaboration with Martin Scorsese.

Starring opposite Lily Gladstone (who is creating waves with her own performance, being frequently cited as a highlight of the film), the film is based on the real-life murders in Osage Nation of Osage members in 1920s Oklahoma.

© Apple TV+ Leonardo is currently in theaters courtesy of "Killers of the Flower Moon"

The film has received immense critical acclaim and grossed over $137 million at the global box office in over three weeks of release. An Oscar nomination for Leonardo would mark his seventh, the first since 2020's nod for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

