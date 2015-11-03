Heavily pregnant Sophie Ellis-Bextor shows off baby bump

"Does my tum look big in this?" joked Sophie Ellis-Bextor on Tuesday when she shared a baby bump photo on Instagram.

The heavily-pregnant star, who is expecting her fourth child with Richard Jones of The Feeling, looked every bit the mum-to-be in the recent snap.

With her due date growing ever closer, the Murder on the Dance Floor singer told the Evening Standard Online of her excitement to meet her fourth arrival. She said, “I’m in the home stretch now, just got a few more weeks."

“I’m actually starting to get really excited. I’ve had quite a nice pregnancy, a bit tiring maybe but that’s probably because of all the other little ones running around.

“But we’re all getting excited. It’s that weird feeling of, you don’t know who it is but whoever comes along will change the dynamic of, not just our family, but the extended family. I just can’t wait to find out who it is now."

Sophie teased fans about pregnancy rumours in May

The 36-year-old, who shares three sons Sonny, Kit and Ray with the famous bass player, announced her fourth pregnancy via Twitter after speculation in the media, but could the baby be a girl? The couple haven't announced the gender of their new child yet.

Sophie posed with a neon heart reading 'Family' with the caption: "What do you think? Is there a baby in there?" Richard replied "Yes there is!".

The mother of four then replied: "Ah ok, cool! Mystery solved. Baby in autumn. Lovely! As you were. Xx"

The couple, who married in 2005, discovered Sophie was pregnant with her first child Sonny just six weeks into their relationship.

The couple started dating in 2005 when Sophie became pregnant with their first child

Sophie told The Express: 'Richard didn’t run away screaming. It helped that we’d known each other for a year before we got together but it was strange to meet his parents sporting a baby bump.

"We kept going on dates and had a couple of holidays but when Sonny was born prematurely at seven months, Richard and I had still been together less than nine months.

"Still, things cemented pretty quickly and somehow we still find it funny now."