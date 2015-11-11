Shakira's son Milan steals the show as her partner Gerard Piqué picks up award

Shakira looked as glamorous as ever when her partner footballer Gerard Piqué picked up an award on Monday, but it was their adorable son Milan who stole the show.

The Whenever, Wherever singer impressed in a black mini dress with gold detailing at a ceremony in Barcelona. She had dressed her two-year-old in a blue shirt and a black bow tie to support his father.

The loved up couple and their eldest son Milan at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell in April (file picture)

The couple, who have been together since 2010, snuggled up and shared kisses at the Catalonian Football Federation Awards before Gerard went on stage to collect his award for player of the year.

The proud parents have another son, ten-month-old Sasha, but still make plenty of time for date nights as they were seen at a U2 concert in October.

Adorable son Milan at the Juventas v Barcelona UEFA Champions League Final in June

Speaking to Bleacher Report, Gerard, 28, admitted: "I can't say a negative thing about my life right now. When [Spain] won the world cup in 2010, it was a pretty good moment too. But in 2015, I have two kids, and I'm really enjoying them. I'm really, really happy."

The superstar couple love sharing details of their children's progress, with Shakira, 38, posting videos on Instagram of little Milan learning to read. Gerard also likes to have the boys in the front row when he plays a match for FC Barcelona.

Shakira encourages Milan to practise his own football skills at home. She previously hinted that Sasha could have inherited his father's sporting ability in February when she posted a picture of his foot, writing: "I have daddy's feet, it looks like I have been playing football my whole life."