Shakira has found a new man to occupy her mind following her split from ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique – at least in her new music video.

The 47-year-old shared some intimate photos of her getting up close and personal with Emily in Paris star, Lucien Laviscount, in behind-the-scenes photos.

© Getty Shakira and Gerard split in 2022

Taking to Instagram, the Hips Don't Lie singer looked very comfortable posing with the shirtless actor, who stars as a centaur in the video for her new single, Punteria.

Lucien put his incredibly fit physique on display, showing off his toned muscles in just a pair of white shorts.

Shakira, meanwhile, looked beautiful wearing a flowing pink dress that boasted several cut-outs and barely covered her chest.

In one image, the singer rests her body against Lucien's sculpted chest while he places his hand on her thigh. Another photo shows him wrapping his hand around her neck while kissing her cheek.

In the video, a topless Lucien gets shot through the heart by Shakira before she suggestively runs her hands over his body while cleaning his wound.

Punteria is taken from her first album in seven years, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which features songs about her ex and their breakup.

© Sony Music Lucien stars in Shakira's new music video for Punteria

One track, Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53, appears to be taking a swipe at Gerad and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

In one part of the song, Shakira sings: "I wish you well with my supposed replacement…You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo, you traded a Rolex for a Casio."

Other lyrics include: "Sorry, I already caught another plane I'm not coming back here, I don't want another disappointment. You go around saying you're a champion when I needed you, you gave your worst version."

© Getty Shakira and Gerard started dating in 2011

Shakira and the Spanish former soccer player split after 11 years together in June 2022. During their relationship, they welcomed two sons, Milan, 11, and Sasha, nine.

"We regret to confirm that we are parting ways," she said in a statement. "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

Five months after their split, it was revealed that Shakira would have full custody of their children after they reached a mutual agreement.

© Getty Images Shakira and Gerard share two sons

In a joint statement, the former couple said: "We have signed a custody agreement. Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment."

Milan and Sasha now live with their mother in Miami, Florida, after relocating from their father's hometown of Barcelona, Spain.

© Getty Images Shakira and her sons now live in Miami

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Shakira described her new family dynamic as "intense," adding: "It's the first time I have to actually, you know, deal with so much as a single mother… But they're great."

At the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards, the singer opened up about motherhood post-Piqué: "I have promised them that they will have a mother who will laugh as hard as she can, because they deserve it", she explained in Spanish.

