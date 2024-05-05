Shakira's rumored new heartthrob beau Lucien Laviscount praises her as 'the most beautiful' woman amid romance

Shakira's rumored new beau may not be quite confirming their romance just yet, but he won't shy away from singing her praises.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer has been rumored to be dating none other than Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount, ever since they met when he was cast in her and Cardi B's "Puntería" music video, from her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran album.

The reported romance comes almost two years after the Colombia-native split from longtime partner Gerard Piqué after 11 years together, over his infidelities.

On Friday, Lucien, 31, gushed about Shakira, 47, to Us Weekly, describing her as "one of the most incredible artists to ever grace the planet."

"Her dedication to her craft, to her fans and her love for life is truly inspiring," he endearingly added, and further gushed: "She's one of the most beautiful, hard-working people I've ever met."

Lucien previously shared with the outlet how lucky he was to be able to make his role in the "Puntería" music video work given his busy schedule filming Emily in Paris across the pond.

© Getty Lucien watched Shakira perform in New York City in March

"I remember getting the call saying that there was some interest in me being a part of the video," he recalled, adding: "I was shooting Emily in Paris at the time but we managed to figure out the dates and I was on the next flight out to Miami."

He also noted he had long hoped to discover more of the Florida city – where Shakira is now living with her two sons – and further shared: "Miami is all about the people, the culture, the vibe. I was rapping along to 'Welcome To Miami' when I was a kid, dreaming of this place. It never disappoints."

© Getty The singer is a doting mom-of-two

Meanwhile, Shakira has been candid about how her life has changed since becoming a single mom to sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, nine.

Recently speaking with Zane Lowe, she opened up about her often "challenging" schedule balancing both her career and motherhood. "No one plans on going through so many difficulties and the complex life experiences that I had to go through," she said, before declaring: "I just did what I thought was necessary for me."

© Getty She split from Piqué in June of 2022

She detailed how often there are days she doesn't go to sleep until the morning, if that, though she nonetheless said: "That's what I do because I want to spend time with my kids and put them to bed and then I pass out."

Plus, describing her new family dynamic as "intense," she further shared: "It's the first time I have to actually, you know, deal with so much as a single mother," though she added: "But they're great."

