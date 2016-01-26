Kim Kardashian warns pregnant friend Chrissy Teigen about baby feeds

Kim Kardashian has always been honest when it comes to pregnancy and parenting, and now she’s sharing her wisdom with friend Chrissy Teigen, ahead of the arrival of her first baby this year.



The two stars got into conversation on Twitter this week after Kim publicly lamented the fact that she was up at 4am again, feeding seven-week-old son Saint West.

VIEW GALLERY

Kim Kardashian jokingly warned pregnant friend Chrissy Teigen on Twitter

Earlier in the evening, Kim had celebrated what she thought was going to be a calm night with daughter North, two and her young baby. "Wait its 8.30 my kids are bathed, fed & asleep!" she tweeted. "U have no idea what this means 2 me! I don’t even know what 2 do with this free time! #momlife."



But her excitement was short lived. Just a few hours later, she admitted: "This 4am feeding really kills me. I'm like delirious."



When 30-year-old Chrissy, who is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with husband John Legend, replied with a crying emoji face, Kim tweeted back, "Ohhhhh just you wait and see… Lol."

This 4 am feeding really kills me. I'm like delirious 🍼🍼🍼💤💤💤 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 25, 2016

The mum-of-two told fans she was struggling with her new night time routine

Kim has been slowly making a return to social media following the birth of her son on 5 December. And while the world is still waiting to see pictures of little Saint, fans have now seen the first full-length photo of the new mum.



The 35-year-old has been keeping low profile since giving birth, but on Sunday she made a low-key appearance on sister Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram photo as they posed together.

VIEW GALLERY

Kim made a low-key appearance on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram page this week

Kourtney shared two photos featuring Kim – the first showing the two sisters posing together with their smart phones in front of a mirror. Both are dressed all in black, and Kim can be seen with her long dark hair pulled up on top of her head, her post-pregnancy figure on display.



The second snapshot also stars Kylie Jenner, posing with Kim and Kourtney in the mirror. Mum-of-three Kourtney simply captioned the photo: "#SWISH."