Listen: Maria Menounos accepts engagement live during radio show

Proposals traditionally come out of the blue but when Maria Menounos' partner of 19 years popped the question, he made sure it was the shock of a lifetime.

The 37-year-old actress appeared live on the Howard Stern radio show to promote her new book The EveryGirl's Guide To Cooking on Wednesday where her boyfriend of 19 years, Keven Undergaro, had planned to propose, unbenknownst to her.

Keven popped the question live on air

After the radio show host quizzed Keven as to why he hadn't already popped the question, Maria joked: "Are you about to propose to me? I'm going to die."

However, her beau denied he was about to pop the question. "I think about what we both have been through as a couple," he began. "When we wanted to be together we couldn't because people didn't want us together."

"You mean her parents?," Howard asked, referring to reports that Maria's traditional Greek family cut ties with her when she started dating Keven due to his Italian background.

Maria was in shock

Keven continued to tell his other half just how much he cared about her. "Although I said that this wasn't a proposal," he said to which Maria is heard gasping.

"I want to ask you something, Maria. Would you make me the happiest man on earth and would you marry me?"

Keven then got down on one knee and a very shocked Maria replied: "Are you freaking kidding me right now? Is this a joke?"

The ring features 22 diamonds

"This isn't a joke," he replied. "I love you so much and this show has meant so much to both of us; it's the first thing we listened to together 19 years in that basement on a twin mattress.

"I said 'one day you will be on that show and you will be a star.' And here you are and here we are and it's like why not make it official now? Will you accept?," he asked.

"Yes, yes, yes, of course! I can't even believe this is happening," the brunette beauty replied as Keven placed the impressive ring on her finger. "Oh my god, I love it," she said when asked if she liked the ring.

The ring is a custom-made design by French jeweller Jean Dousset. Keven worked with the designer to create the unique piece, which has 220 brilliant-cut diamonds.

The loved up pair have been dating since April 1998.